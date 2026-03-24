Bus driver charged with 2 felonies

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The man behind the wheel of a tour bus that sped through a Green Bay intersection, crashed, and injured dozens, was formally charged with two felonies Tuesday afternoon.

Ghebry Figueroa, 37, was charged with operating a vehicle with a revoke license causing great bodily harm.

According to a criminal complaint, Figueroa told officers that his brakes failed as he came down the exit ramp from I-43 to Webster Avenue.

Figueroa is scheduled to make his initial appearance Tuesday afternoon in Brown County court.

