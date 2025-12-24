Burkel's Sports Bar & Grill to close after Packers season, ending 45-year run

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Burkel's Sports Bar & Grill, a longtime Green Bay establishment located in the shadow of Lambeau Field, will close at the end of the Green Bay Packers season after being sold.

The popular sports bar announced the closure in a Facebook post, marking the end of a 45-year run in the business for owner Kevin.

"This place has been so much more than a bar — it's been a home for game days, celebrations, laughter, friendships, and unforgettable memories," the announcement stated.

The bar, located across from Badger State Brewery near Lambeau Field, has been a gathering place for Packers fans and the Green Bay community for decades.

Kevin and Emily, the owners, expressed gratitude to loyal customers and staff, both past and present, who helped make Burkel's "such a special part of Green Bay."

The announcement noted that after 45 years in the business and "countless times giving back and helping communities from here to Texas and everywhere in between," it's time for Kevin to retire.

"We still have games to cheer, drinks to pour, and memories to make — so come join us through the end of the season and help us finish strong," the owners wrote.

The bar plans to remain open for the remainder of the Packers season, with owners encouraging patrons to visit over the next two to four weeks. They promised to announce an official closing date and plan "one last big bash to send Burkel's off the right way."

Kevin and Emily said they have been "blessed with lifelong friendships because of Burkel's" and are grateful for the support over the years.

