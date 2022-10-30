Buddy Up for Life brings back Buddy Up Tennis

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Tennis Center is once again partnering with Buddy Up for Life to bring back Buddy Up Tennis.

The Tennis Center has partnered with Buddy Up for Life since 2019 and is excited for a new group of athletes.

Buddy Up for Life is an organization that was created in 2008 and has been spreading love to those with Down Syndrome ever since.

For nine weeks at a time, every Saturday is buddy-up day.

Lindsey Stenger

The Green Bay Tennis Center has volunteers from all over the area come and help run the 90-minute session.

Athletes with Down Syndrome ages five and up are welcome to learn the basics and skills of the lifelong sport of tennis.

Lindsey Stenger

Program Head Aaron Kolz expresses how tennis is one of the best sports for those with down syndrome because of its repetitive nature.

“This is a lifelong sport. It’s where you can do it any place, any learning style and it’s very repetitive which goes into a lot of how those with down syndrome it’s one of their strengths and the best learning environment.“

To learn more about Buddy Up for Life, visit buddyupforlife.org, for more information on the Green Bay Tennis Center and its programs, click here.