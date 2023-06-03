Brown County seeking to fill multiple 911 dispatcher positions

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Brown County 911 Public Safety Center is in need of dispatchers.

The work done in the dispatch center is all behind the scenes, but one telecommunicator says it's rewarding.

"The biggest reward is making sure every night, everyone goes home safe," Kirk Parker, a Brown County dispatcher, said.

Parker is a six-year veteran at the 911 dispatch center — six years of working long shifts and crazy schedules, and facing the unknown when answering a 911 call.

"So I spent five years on overnights, 10 p.m. to 8 a.m., which, it was tough," Parker said. "But when you look at the long-term picture, and this is what I wanted to do, like any job, you stick with it, you keep your head down...Sometimes, there's some tough pills to swallow."

Parker said the dispatch center's highest turnover is within the first year of the job, because people don't complete their training or can't handle bad calls.

"It could hit someone personally, and they realize, 'Hey, this isn't the job for me,'" Parker said.

Public Safety Communications Director Cullen Peltier said they are short about 10 dispatchers at any given time.

Right now, Peltier said the annual turnover rate is between 25 and 30 percent.

"We have a lot more overtime," Peltier said. "A lot more people that are stepping up and taking the shifts," Peltier said.

Peltier points to odd hours and stressors of the job as factors to that high turnover.

"Interesting part about it is a lot of people have left here for lesser-paying jobs," Peltier said.

Peltier tells NBC 26 that Brown County's starting pay for dispatchers is $21.89 per hour.

Below is the starting dispatcher pay in nearby counties, according to their departments:



Door County: $27/hour

Winnebago: $26.20/hour

Fond du Lac: $25.87/hour

Outagamie: $23.87/hour

Oconto: $22.27/hour

Marinette: $22.19/hour

Manitowoc: $21.49/hour

But, Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach said the county has increased starting pay for dispatchers.

Those with experience make around $25 an hour or more.

"We're going through our own process, and feel like our benefits that we offer make us competitive," Streckenbach said.

Streckenbach says the county is also flexible with shifts, offering three, 12-hour shifts, or four 10's.

"We're adapting to these new expectations with today's employees, and we feel like we're going to be able to address the need," Streckenbach said.

Parker said every day is different.

"It's a very well-knit team environment," Parker said.

A team of people helping those in need.

Peltier's last today with Brown County was Friday. He is taking a city administration job in New Holstein.

Peltier said he is not leaving because of the pay or hours, but rather, wants to try a new career.