Brown County provides $250,000 grant check supporting Green Bay Public Market

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Brown County recently presented a $250,000 grant check to On Broadway Inc. supporting the Green Bay Public Market.

On Broadway Inc. Vice President of Marketing & Communications Mary Rhode said in a news release that the grant will support the ongoing capital campaign to build the public market, which is scheduled to open in spring 2025.

Organizers say they're hoping to reach the public market's capital campaign goal, which is $18.3 million.

“Our community has been so generous with this capital campaign, and it really proves the excitement that surrounds this project," On Broadway, Inc. President & CEO Brian Johnson said in the release. "Our donors frequently ask about government support and now we can say enthusiastically that we have backing from all of our government entities. This gives our private donors confidence in this project and makes them more willing to give. We’re thankful to Supervisor [Patrick] Buckley and the rest of the Brown County board for recognizing the importance of tourism to Brown County. This will have an immediate impact to the success of the project’s fundraising efforts.”

On Broadway says the county's $250K grant was funded with federal American Rescue Plan dollars — which are COVID-19 relief funds — that were reserved by Brown County in a larger pool of money to support grants for tourism projects.

“The goal of the Brown County Board of Supervisors was to utilize the ARPA funds for projects that will attract visitors to our area, leading to improved economic development,” Brown County Board Chairman Patrick Buckley said in the release. “The Green Bay Public Market project will help increase traffic in downtown Green Bay, which will support other small businesses in the area.”

According to its website, the public market will feature at least 20 vendors offering local products.

On Broadway, Inc., a non-profit, is serving as the owner and operator of the Green Bay Public Market.