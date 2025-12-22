Brown County law enforcement collects food donations to 'Fill the Cruiser'

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police Department wrapped up its "Stuff the Squad/Fill the Cruiser" food drive Friday afternoon after collecting non-perishable food items for local food pantries.

Officers were stationed at Pick 'n Save's throughout the area, accepting donations from community members until 3 p.m.

The food drive was a collaborative effort involving multiple law enforcement agencies across Brown County. The Brown County Sheriff's Office also collected donations at Pick 'n Save locations in Bellevue, while Ashwaubenon Public Safety gathered items at Metro Market in Ashwaubenon.

All three locations worked toward the same goal of helping neighbors in need during the holiday season.

The Stuff the Squad/Fill the Cruiser initiative allowed community members to contribute non-perishable food items that will be distributed to local food pantries to assist families facing food insecurity, namely the New Community Shelter.

