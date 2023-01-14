Brown County honors Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy as work continues

GREEN BAY — As the 60th anniversary of the famous "I Have a Dream" speech approaches, hundreds gathered at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy and look forward to the fulfillment of his dream.

The Brown County MLK Committee put on the event, and commemorated Dr. King through reciting his famous speeches and honoring students and teachers advancing his work today.

Dr. Corey King, co-chair of the MLK Celebration Committee, said "there's still a lot of work to be done," to realize Martin Luther King's dream, but acknowledges progress has been made.

“There are doors that are opening of opportunity for all people, but at the same time we’re still seeing those injustices,” he said.

King said those honored for their work today provide hope for the future of the causes of equality and justice MLK worked toward.

“There are pockets of hope," he said, "and by celebrating these types of events we shine a light on the possibilities of moving forward.”

Dr. John W. Miller Jr. who recited Dr. King's iconic address Saturday morning, said the upcoming 60-year anniversary of that speech serves as a rallying cry to strive to make Dr. King's vision a reality.

“We cannot be satisfied," he said, "If we’re 60 years away, let’s use it as motivation. Do whatever you can today so that when we get to that date, and it’s the complete 60 year anniversary, we can say ‘we’ve done our part.'"