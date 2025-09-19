Brown County food pantries see uptick in need this fall

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — As cold weather approaches and the holiday season nears, Brown County food pantries are helping more families than they were this summer.

The Manna for Life Food Pantry in Green Bay is currently serving more than 100 Brown County households every day, five days a week, according to Operations Manager Chad Clements.

“We’re not the only pantry in town doing numbers like that,” he noted.

De Pere Christian Outreach operates a pantry currently assisting about 280 families each month in De Pere alone.

Rising grocery store prices may lead to even more families served in the coming months.

Amy Murphy is the Executive Director at De Pere Christain Outreach. She says the need is constantly growing.

“We're always seeing an uptick in families,” she said.

Murphy emphasized that community donations of non-perishable items are crucial to meeting current needs.

The pantry is particularly seeking donations of noodles, soup and pasta sauce.

Beyond food items, pantries are also experiencing high demand for household products, like detergent and hygiene supplies.