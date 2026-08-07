Brown County DA recuses office from Elon Musk election complaints, appoints special prosecutor

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Brown County District Attorney's Office has recused itself from reviewing two complaints involving Elon Musk that were referred by the Wisconsin Election Commission, citing a conflict of interest.

Brown County District Attorney David Lasee said his office received notification from the Wisconsin Election Commission on July 10, 2026, that the Commission would be referring two complaints to his office for review. Hard copies of the complaint materials were to follow by mail, but after requesting electronic copies, the office did not receive those materials until July 24, 2026.

Following an initial review, Lasee determined his office had a conflict of interest and moved to secure a special prosecutor.

"After receiving the notification from WEC, and again after an initial review of the complaint materials, I concluded that the Brown County District Attorney's Office has a conflict of interest in this matter, and I attempted to secure a special prosecutor to conduct a review of WEC's referral," Lasee said.

La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke has agreed to serve as special prosecutor and has been appointed by the court to review the matter.

"DA Gruenke is an experienced prosecutor who is highly competent and well-respected throughout the state," Lasee said. "I am confident that DA Gruenke will carefully and professionally review this matter and arrive at an appropriate conclusion."

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