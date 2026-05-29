Brown County commission to vote on data center moratorium

BROWN COUNTY (NBC 26) — A Brown County committee will vote Tuesday on a moratorium for data centers.

The issue was raised by Supervisor Christopher Welch, District 14, at the May 20 County Board of Supervisors meeting. It was referred to the Planning, Development and Transportation Committee for consideration at its next meeting, June 2.

Welch’s proposal calls for temporarily halting new data centers until state legislation can establish regulations, monitoring, Department of Natural Resources enforcement and address potential strains on energy infrastructure.

Welch said he wants to “pause the ability for data centers to purchase land, permits or move forward in any way until the state can catch up and fully address it.”

The committee will meet Tuesday at 5:10 p.m. in Room 200 of the Northern Building, 305 E. Walnut St., Green Bay, to discuss and vote on the proposal. Although the meeting is not live streamed, it is open to the public.

