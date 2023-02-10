Brown County adding extra OWI patrols on Super Bowl Sunday

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police Department will be deploying additional officers this Sunday to catch drunk drivers during the Super Bowl.

The patrols begin around 8:00 p.m. Sunday. Officers will be monitoring for signs of impaired driving while on patrol throughout the city until Monday at 3:00 a.m.

“We have a big football game on Sunday and we’re not tolerating drunk driving. It’s fine to go out and enjoy yourself, but for everyone’s safety, please be smart about how you get home. Use a designated driver, taxi, or ride-sharing service,” said Lieutenant Tom Buchmann, Green Bay Police Department.

The Police Department’s effort to get drivers under the influence off the roadways will be in conjunction with a special OWI enforcement being deployed by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. This initiative will be funded with the use of a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.