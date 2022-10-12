Broadway District Scarecrow Contest underway in downtown Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Broadway District Scarecrow Contest is underway in downtown Green Bay!

Residents and visitors are encouraged to walk the streets of the Broadway District and vote for their favorite scarecrow.

The city says there are dozens of businesses that are taking part this year.

Each scarecrow has a QR code for you to cast a vote. Voting runs through Oct. 30.

The winning scarecrow will be announced on On Broadway, Inc.’s Facebook Page on October 31. One lucky voter will win a Broadway District gift card! More information here.