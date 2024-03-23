Bring on the Big Bucks: Community shares what they would spend Mega Millions winnings on

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — If you were to win the Mega Millions, you may want a nearly three-million-dollar home like this one on the market in Suamico or you could consider making some money buying and renting out this nearly eight-million-dollar apartment building. I hit the road to find out what our community members would spend these big bucks on



Tonight's Mega Millions prize is $944 million.

Members of the Green Bay community shared how they would spend their winnings.

With the Mega Millions at a staggering 977 million dollars, people were ready to try their luck.

"It would be incredible if I win it," said Vargas.

Jose Vargas says if he were the recipient of that kind of dough, he would be willing to give a lot of it away.

"If I win it, I’m gonna share it with the poor people," said Vargas.

Others like Kelly Chilsen wouldn't be opposed to a little fun first.

"Oh, wow, if I won this first thing, I do is throw a big party and then I would help a lot of people. I wouldn't keep it all for myself," said Chilsen.

If you're like me, I'm not sure how I would go about spending that kind of money, but Chad Kabacinski is more decisive.

"Can you even imagine getting that much money?" I asked Kabacinski.

"Oh, I can imagine it," said Kabacinski. "Invest, set up trust funds. Buy a houseflorida do a lot of things. Honestly...give a lot to my family."

And for Kim Blodgett, it could mean a lifestyle change.

"I would retire now,” laughed Blodgett.

For the March 22nd drawings the Mega Millionsannuity is paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. Each payment is 5% bigger than the previous one.

According to the Mega Millions website, this helps protect winners' lifestyles and purchasing power in periods of inflation.

Or you could go with a one-time, lump-sum payment that is equal to all the cash in the mega millions jackpot prize pool-- 461 million for this draw.

Not all that money will be landing in the winner’s wallet.

According to Kiplinger Personal Finance, "The 2024 federal tax brackets place the Mega Millions jackpot winnings at a 37% tax rate, whether the winner opts for the lump sum or not."

Nevertheless, Kelly says his goals are simple.

"I just hope that I could win and get her done!"

Although the odds of winning are 1 in more than 300 million, lots of Northeast Wisconsinites are hopeful.