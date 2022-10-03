BRAs of the Bay brings awareness to breast reconstruction

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Bay Care Clinic's Plastic Surgery and Skin Specialists are bringing back BRAs of the Bay, an annual event that raises awareness to breast reconstruction rights for breast cancer patients.

Federal law mandates coverage of breast reconstruction for breast cancer patients, even if the reconstruction is delayed until after cancer treatment. This is a law that many are not familiar with.

BRAs of the Bay is part of a national effort to educate women about their rights under the law for breast reconstruction.

“This annual event is about awareness,” says Dr. Elizabeth A. O’Connor, a plastic surgeon with BayCare Clinic. “Patients need to be made aware of their rights under the law. Insurance must cover the cost of breast reconstruction surgery for breast cancer patients. Many patients are still unaware of this important fact. This event is simply an effort to help spread the word.”

In an effort to create more awareness, local businesses in the Green Bay area, decorated and displayed bras in conjunction with National BRA Day, which is Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Northeast Wisconsin residents are encouraged to vote online for their favorite bra display at baycare.net/braday/vote. Voting will take place until midnight on Oct. 12.

The 8th annual BRAs of the Bay event will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Resch Expo.

Proceeds raised during the event will be split; 80% will go to Ribbon of Hope, a non-profit organization resource for breast cancer patients in northeastern Wisconsin, 20% will go to the Breast Reconstruction Awareness Day USA organization.

Tickets to BRAs of the Bay are $20 and can be purchased here.

For more information about BRAs of the Bay, visit baycare.net/BRAday.

