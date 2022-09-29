Bosse's News Stand moving from downtown Green Bay after 124 years

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A well-established business that's been a part of Green Bay for more than a century is moving to De Pere.

The owners of Bosse's News Stand in downtown Green Bay said they have to move because the current location of their business is being demolished to make way for a six-story apartment complex.

Bosse's News Stand said in a statement Thursday that their Green Bay location will remain open through November. The demolition is scheduled for sometime in December, according to Bosse's News Stand's owners.

The newsstand, which sells magazines, books and tobacco products, was first established in 1898. It's been in its current location in downtown Green Bay for 41 years.

The newsstand manager, Lisa Mitchell, said they were notified about three months ago about the demolition. During that time, they searched for a suitable place in Green Bay to relocate, but there wasn't a location downtown that fit their needs.

The new location of Bosse's will open December 1, at 107 S. Broadway in De Pere. The business will celebrate its 125th year in January.