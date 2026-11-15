GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The rivalry between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings was alive and well Sunday as fans gathered outside Lambeau Field for a day filled with tailgating, friendly trash talk and game-day traditions.

From cheeseheads to purple jerseys, fans on both sides of the state border came ready to cheer on their teams. But despite the heated rivalry on the field, the atmosphere outside the stadium was all about having fun.

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Border Battle brings friendly rivalry to Lambeau Field

For Packers fan Angel Xiong, the excitement surrounding this year's team made Sunday's matchup even more special.

"I honestly feel like our team's connecting more than it ever has," Xiong said.

That sense of excitement was shared by fellow Packers fan Keyonte Barksfeld, who described the atmosphere at Lambeau Field as something you have to experience firsthand.

"It's electric. You feel the Packers nation for sure. Everybody's coming together, you love it. It's Green Bay. It's classic," Barksfeld said.

A rivalry worth traveling for

While Packers fans had the home-field advantage, Vikings fans made the trip across state lines to support their team — and they weren't afraid to show their Minnesota pride.

One group of friends traveled from Minnesota to experience the rivalry firsthand, but their game-day crew was missing a familiar face.

"We had a friend that didn't make it, actually," Vikings fan Carter Schwan said.

"There was nine of us now, but our last guy, he's just stuck in Colorado," fellow Vikings fan Aaron Wilschewski added.

The group said flight disruptions left their tenth friend stranded in Colorado, forcing him to miss the game-day festivities.

But the nine who made it weren't about to let a stadium full of Packers fans intimidate them.

"I've never been scared of the cheese munchers, never ever in my life," Vikings fan Brady Alaspa joked.

And Packers fans were more than happy to return the friendly trash talk.

A little Wisconsin hospitality

For Packers fan Kelsey Kalal, who traveled from Hartland, Wisconsin, bringing friends to Lambeau Field is all about the opportunity to introduce them to the traditions, atmosphere and sense of community that make game day in Green Bay special — while sneaking in a playful jab at their Minnesota neighbors.

"We're really bringing them here today to kind of show them what it's all about, and really give them a sense of community, because I know they don't get that in Minnesota," Kalal joked.

Despite the back-and-forth banter, even Vikings fans had to admit there was something special about the Lambeau Field experience.

"Green Bay fans are awesome. It's been a really good experience," Wilschewski said.

More than just football

While the Packers and Vikings may be rivals on the field, the friendships and traditions surrounding game day tell a different story.

For some, it's about traveling across state lines with friends. For others, it's about sharing a long-standing tradition or introducing someone to the excitement of Lambeau Field for the first time.

And while only one team can walk away with the win, fans on both sides showed that a little friendly competition doesn't have to get in the way of a good time.