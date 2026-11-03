Body recovered from Fox River in Green Bay; police investigating

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay police are investigating after a body was recovered from the Fox River Monday evening.

Officers were dispatched shortly after 4:30 p.m. Monday after a body was found in the water near West Mason Street, according to Green Bay police.

Crews recovered the body from the river at approximately 6:55 p.m. with assistance from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, according to the media release.

Police said investigators are working to identify the person and determine the cause of death.

The investigation remains in its preliminary stages. Police said there is currently no reason to believe there is a danger to the public.

Additional information is expected to be released as the investigation allows.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call Green Bay police at 920-448-3200 and reference the incident. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 920-432-STOP (7867) or through the P3 Tips app.