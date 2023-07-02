Boating injury in Bay of Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — One person was injured in an incident involving a boat propeller in the Bay of Green Bay, according to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

The fire department responded to a call from the Bay of Green Bay at around 5:30 and intercepted the boat with the injured person on it. Paramedics treated the person aboard the GBPD Marine 1 unit before bringing the person to shore and transporting the person to a local hospital.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department is not currently releasing more information on the victim's condition.