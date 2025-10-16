Board awards $25,000 each to Green Bay brothers released after decades in prison

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Robert and David Bintz, the brothers released after serving nearly 25 years in prison for a Green Bay murder, were each awarded $25,000 amount from the State of Wisconsin Claims Board.

$25,000 is the maximum statutory compensation the Wisconsin Claims Board can award.

Also, the Bintz brothers were awarded money for their attorney fees, which were around $130,000 each.

Compensations greater than $25,000 need to be approved by state legislature. Both brothers were seeking $2 million each from the legislature. The claims board recommended the legislature to further compensate $1 million to each brother.

In 2000, the Bintz brothers were found guilty in connection to the 1987 murder of Sandra Lison and were sentenced to life in prison.

In 2019, The Great North Innocence Project stepped in with hopes of proving the brothers' innocence.

In 2023, the organization reached out to Ramapo College for assistance in analyzing the evidence through Investigative Genetic Genealogy (IGG).

Within two days, a team involving six students found a lead revealing now-deceased William Hendricks as the potential suspect. According to criminal records, Hendricks had a violent criminal history.

The IGG center, using public DNA testing, found genetic connections through Hendrick's cousins. Hendrick's body was exhumed, tested and a match was found.

The Bintz brothers were set free in September of 2024.