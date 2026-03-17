Blizzard of '26 strands nearly 200 drivers in Brown County

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Nearly 200 drivers were stuck in snow or required assistance while on the road during the Blizzard of '26, according to the Brown County Sheriff's Office.

Brown County is recovering from the second-worst winter storm in its history, with 20 to 30 inches of snow falling across most of the county and forcing emergency services into overdrive.

From midnight Sunday through 5 p.m. Monday, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office responded to 304 calls for service, a 52% increase compared with the same period a week earlier, Patrol Captain John Rousseau said in a news release. Roughly 70% of those calls were weather-related, including 193 motorist assists, 14 crashes (two involving injuries) and six hazard reports such as downed power lines or fallen trees.

A countywide tow ban was in effect for much of the storm to protect first responders and tow truck operators. Stranded vehicles not blocking traffic or hindering snowplowing operations were left in place until conditions improved.

Sheriff’s deputies sometimes had to switch from standard patrol cars to heavy armored vehicles to reach stranded motorists and other emergency locations. Rousseau said those vehicles, often seen at public events or in tactical situations, were the only ones capable of navigating impassable roads during the height of the storm.

The Sheriff’s Office also praised the work of plow truck operators from the Brown County Highway Department and municipal crews, as well as the county’s Public Safety Communications Center for ensuring every 911 call was answered and help was dispatched quickly.

Rousseau said the storm revealed the resilience of the community, with residents helping one another in dangerous conditions.

“Whether it’s a snowstorm or a sunny day, deputies patrol your neighborhoods, respond to calls and provide help wherever they can,” he said. “During this storm, we saw neighbors helping neighbors, strangers stopping to help one another, and many more acts of community resilience.”

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