GREEN BAY (NBC26) — After a day of filling their bellies, Green Bay shoppers filled their hands with Black Friday deals Friday morning at Bay Park Square Mall.

Doorbuster deals, discounts and giveaways brought early-morning shoppers through the doors, with some arriving before sunrise armed with carefully planned shopping lists.

Angi Dahle got up at 4 a.m. to be among the first shoppers inside Kohl’s an hour later.

“I have an Excel spreadsheet to take us all over the town to all the stores with all the deals and what times they open and what they have,” Dahle said.

For her, waking up early and heading to the stores is part of the holiday experience.

“It’s like an American tradition and you should do it!” Dahle said.

At the top of her shopping list were practical purchases she hoped to find at a discount.

“Like house supplies because, you know, running a household can be expensive,” she explained.

Other shoppers were focused on checking off their Christmas lists while keeping an eye out for a few purchases for themselves.

“We’re getting Christmas gifts mainly, but, you know, we’ll try to find some good stuff for us,” one shopper said.

Watch the full story by Jessica Goska here:

Black Friday shoppers chase deals and tradition at Bay Park Square Mall

For Shandy Madosh, Black Friday shopping is a tradition that goes back to childhood.

“I feel like it was cooler when we were a kid, because I used to go with my mom, but definitely online changed a lot of things,” Madosh recalled.

Even with more Black Friday deals available online, Madosh said there is still something to be said for heading to the stores.

“You actually get to see what you’re buying,” he stated.

Dahle agreed.

“It’s a lot easier to do it in person because you know what you’re getting,” she said.

The holiday experience at the mall goes beyond shopping. General manager Tracy Vassallo said festive decorations and visits with Santa Claus also help bring families to Bay Park Square during the holiday season.

“It’s just fun to see people out and about with their families and friends, and it’s just a happy time of year,” said Vassallo.

Shoppers can visit Santa Claus at Bay Park Square Mall through Christmas Eve. More information about Santa’s schedule is available here.

