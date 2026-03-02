Bishop of Green Bay backs out of plan to merger parishes

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Diocese of Green Bay is no longer pursuing a plan to merge four parishes in Green Bay, announced the Bishop of Green Bay, David L. Ricken.

In a new decree published over the weekend, Bishop Ricken says he met with six people who objected his original Jan. 11 decree ordering the merger of four parishes in Green Bay into a single new parish entity called Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

The parishes involved in the original merger plan were The Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, St. Joseph, St. Jude and St. Patrick.

Bishop Ricken rescinded the January decree ordering the merger and instead, the bishop ordered the four parishes to remain linked, but not merged.

The bishop also ordered the leadership of each parish to come together and work on the future structure and mission of their parish communities by Jan. 1, 2027.