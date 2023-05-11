Bird e-scooters and e-bikes returning to Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Bird electric scooters and electric bikes are returning to Green Bay this year.

City planner Stephanie Hummel said the city is hoping the electric vehicles launch this weekend.

Hummel said the entire fleet of e-scooters and e-bikes will be available by mid-summer.

Same rules apply to the e-scooters if you're on a bike. Riders are asked to be in bike lines, not on city sidewalks, and to watch out for pedestrians.

Riders are also encouraged to wear a helmet.

Hummel said riders will find most of the e-scooters and e-bikes downtown.

"They are allowed anywhere within the jurisdiction of Green Bay," Hummel said. "We have some locations on the west side. They're not allowed in our parking ramps or on the main bridges. But generally speaking, you can find them wherever, and you can unlock them wherever they are."

Hummel said the city has some of the highest ridership in the country through this program.

"It's a very popular program, specifically the scooters," Hummel said. "I feel like a lot of people use them as a mode for transportation. I know that I do."

The e-scooters and e-bikes are rented through Bird's pay service app.

More information about the e-scooters and e-bikes can be found here.