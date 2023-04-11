Beyond Van Gogh: immersive art experience coming to the Resch

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Beyond Van Gogh, an immersive art experience of more than 300 greatest works from Vincent Van Gogh, is coming to the Resch Expo Center on June 7.

While walking through the experience, guests have the chance to witness more than 300 iconic masterpieces such as "The Starry Night", "Sunflowers" and "Café Terrace at Night."

Produced by Paquin Entertainment Group, the traveling exhibit has already sold over five million tickets globally, making it one of the most popular current traveling exhibitions.

Timothy Norris/Timothy Norris

The immersive experience is designed to free paintings from their frames as images are projected onto walls, inviting guests to fully engage themselves in the detail of Van Gogh's work.

Audiences will also be able to hear the artist's own dreams, thoughts and words set to a symphonic score that drives a narrative experience.

Timothy Norris/Timothy Norris

The exhibit Will be open at the Resch Expo Center in Hall C from June 7 through August 10.

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, April 13. Prices start at $39.99 for adults and $19.99 for children ages 5-15. Tickets are expected to sell out quickly, for more information and to buy a ticket, click HERE.