Belson Company staff evacuated due to chemical spill

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Staff at Belson Company in Green Bay had to evacuate the building Thursday morning due to a chemical spill near the warehouse.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department reports they were dispatched to 730 Lambeau Street at 9:30 a.m. for the report of a possible chemical spill near the warehouse. Upon arrival, crews found staff had safely evacuated from the building.

Potassium Hydroxide was found spilled within a semi-tractor trailer and an area within the warehouse. Officials say the hazardous materials team was able to confine and contain the spilled material without incident.

There is no danger to the public in the area.

No injuries were reported due to the incident.