GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay's annual Bellin Run is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and organizers are marking the milestone with a special historical exhibit.

The exhibit opens Friday, June 12, in Astor Park and features old photos, newspaper clippings and other memorabilia from the event's history.

Bellin Run celebrates 50 years with historical exhibit in Green Bay

Race Director Linda Maxwell said the display is meant to connect athletes of all ages to the event's legacy.

"I hope that it gives some of our younger athletes a sense of how important this event has always been to our community, but then for the older athletes, allow them to reminisce a bit," Maxwell said.

The 50th annual Bellin Run begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 13.

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