Bellin Health and Gundersen Health System to rebrand as Emplify Health

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — After finalizing a merger in December 2022, Bellin Health and Gundersen Health System announced Tuesday they are rebranding as Emplify Health.

“Drawn from ‘empathy,’ defined as ‘feeling aware of another’s emotions’ and ‘amplify,’ which means ‘increase,’ Emplify is a new word created to reflect a united goal of increasing access, creating a culture of empathy and enhancing population health outcomes for the patients and communities we serve,” Bellin and Gundersen Health System CEO Scott Rathgaber said in a news release.

“We are standing on the shoulders of the enduring legacies of Bellin Health and Gundersen Health System and the thousands of people who have helped grow and nurture the system brands. Today, we are embracing the journey to something new, strong and shared. By unifying under one brand, we align our teams and our resources to provide the best possible care and experience for our patients and community. Emplify Health is more than a name. It’s a promise. It’s a symbol of trust. It is a continuation and evolution of our shared legacies. It prepares us for the future.”

Bellin Health says the new brand will be slowly and thoughtfully incorporated into the health system over the next several months.

“We anticipate it will take several years to fully migrate to Emplify Health,” Rathgaber said. “Do we expect everyone to immediately embrace this journey? Certainly not. But we will journey together. Change takes time. And we must honor our legacy names into the future. I know we have the best people in the industry working at our organization, who will help to build this new identity in the right way while respecting our rich histories.”

Bellin Health says patients will still receive care with the same providers and staff at the same locations.

Organizations such as the Bellin Health Foundation, the Gundersen Medical Foundation, and the foundations associated with other hospitals will not change their names right now.

Bellin Health is based in Green Bay. Gundersen Health System is headquartered in La Crosse.