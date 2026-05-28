Bellin announces road closures for 50th annual run

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Drivers in Green Bay should prepare for significant road closures and detours the morning of Saturday, June 13 as thousands of runners and walkers participate in the annual Bellin Run.

The race will cause temporary closures in the downtown area and the Astor Park neighborhood. Key roads on the race route will be closed to traffic starting as early as 6 a.m. on Saturday, June 13.

Major streets affected include:



East Mason Street between Webster Avenue and Baird Street

Webster Avenue between East Mason Street and Porlier Street

Clay Street between Doty Street and East Mason Street

Doty Street between Washington Street and Clay Street

Porlier Street between Webster Avenue and Roosevelt Street

Bellin Run A map of the Bellin Run road closures in Green Bay on Saturday, June 13.

The Green Bay Police Department will be managing the closures and advises drivers to plan ahead and use alternate routes. All roads are expected to reopen by approximately 12 p.m.

NBC26 is a proud sponsor of this community event.