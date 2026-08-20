Bay Port students help power railroad museum expansion campaign

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Two Bay Port High School seniors have launched a student-built fundraising campaign to help support the National Railroad Museum’s Fox River Expansion project.

Dhruv Bidari and Teigan Wasilewski created “Track Around the World,” an interactive online campaign in which donations move a virtual train along a route circling the globe. As the campaign reaches new destinations, donors can explore railroad history and artifacts from the museum’s collection.

According to the National Railroad Museum, the students spent months developing the project, which includes a website built with nearly 130,000 lines of code in collaboration with museum staff.

The campaign debuted during the museum’s 70th anniversary celebration in July, where the students raised their first $2,000 in donations.

Museum CEO Jacqueline Frank said the project reflects the museum’s educational mission and gave the students experience in business, marketing and community outreach while supporting the museum’s future expansion efforts.

The campaign officially launched Thursday and has a goal of raising $500,000.