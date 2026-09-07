Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary fundraiser set for Sept. 19

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Neighbors can support the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary at its biggest fundraising on Saturday, Sept. 19.

This year's 21st annual Walk for Wildlife raises necessary funds for the sanctuary's wildlife rehabilitation program, according to Lori Bankson, a curator at the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary.

Bankson says the refuge admitted nearly 7,000 orphaned, injured, ill and displaced animals in 2025 with the goal of giving them a chance to live in the wild again.

Victor the Vulture is this year's Walk for Wildlife ambassador. The turkey vulture will help kick off the walk, according to organizers.

The event will begin at the sanctuary, 1660 East Shore Dr., at 8 a.m. and end at 12:30 p.m. Registration information is available here.