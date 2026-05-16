Bay Beach viewing platform bids come in higher than expected

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Plans for a wildlife viewing platform at Bay Beach Amusement Park in Green Bay are facing a setback after construction bids for the project came in much higher than expected.

The city received 2 bids for the pier project: $5 million and $5.2 million. When NBC 26 first reported about the project in the fall of 2024, city officials estimated the total cost to be $4.5 million.

Green Bay Alder Melinda Eck addressed the higher-than-expected costs.

"It's significantly higher than what was expected and originally planned for, so now our parks director, Dan Ditscheit, has to consider these factors and make a plan on how to move forward with this much-anticipated feature at Bay Beach," Eck told NBC 26.

Eck said the plan will eventually go to the Parks Committee and then to the full City Council.

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