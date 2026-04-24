GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Bay Beach in Green Bay will charge a $7 daily parking fee for 69 'premier' spots this summer to generate revenue for park improvements while keeping the amusement center affordable.

The paid stalls are located closest to the main ticket window, near the pavilion. Accessible spots will remain free, and there are over 1,400 total parking spaces at the park, allowing visitors to choose whether to pay for convenience.

"Initially, when you think about parking at Bay Beach, you go, 'Oh, no. Why would we want to do that?' Because affordability is a big deal," Kathy Hinkfuss noted.

Hinkfuss, the District 12 alderperson, said the option keeps rides affordableand could raise about $40,000 for the park this year.

"Let's try it, see how it goes," Hinkfuss remarked. She says this summer will be a trial, and the city will asses its success after the season ends.

Some Green Bay residents have raised concerns about the idea, though. They worry that paid parking will drive Bay Beach guests to leave their cars on neighborhood streets rather than in the designated lots.

Others fear that if the trial works, city leaders will remove free parking at Bay Beach next year.

Hinkfuss said she wants to be clear: that's not the case.

"If you don't want to pay the seven dollars, you don't have to," Hinkfuss stated. "There's 1,300 spaces left."

Watch the full story by Jessica Goska here:

Bay Beach to charge for ‘premier’ parking this summer

Bay Beach visitor Lindsie Emerson thinks guests will accept the change, as long as it keeps tickets and concession prices low.

Angela Richmond, who visits Bay Beach each summer from England, agrees.

"It's so cheap to come here, so I don't think people will mind paying that extra just to contribute," said Richmond.

The funds generated from the parking fees will fund capital improvement projects at Bay Beach, like the repair of its parking lots.

Parking payments will be made through the Passport Parking app, the Passport Parking website accessible or by text message. Signage by the 'premier' stalls will instruct park guests how to pay.

The city's parking division will monitor the designated paid parking stalls and issue tickets to those who park in them and do not pay.

Bay Beach opens for the season May 2. Tickets for ride attractions remain 25 cents each.