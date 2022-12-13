Baird Creek Preservation Foundation hopes to find funding to finish Triangle Hill Sports Area Project

NBC26 GREEN BAY — Triangle Hill Sports Area is Green Bay’s little ski getaway. But over the past few years, the snow hills have been lacking the most important part: the snow.

Great Falls Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Director Dan Ditscheit say that the last three years have really been tough.

“Two years ago we only opened a handful of times, and last year we didn’t even open at,” Ditscheit said.

Which makes sense. We are already two weeks into December with little to no snowfall this year. But the city has now started a project to make sure Triangle Hill will make a comeback.

“We have this wonderful facility there that we just can't open because we don't have the snow, so we have been talking about purchasing snow-making equipment for 15-20 years, but we just could never find the money to do it,” said Ditscheit

But now they have. $500,000 of the city's money will be used towards purchasing snow cannons. With the rest of the funding, the Baird Creek preservation foundation is hoping to close the gap in order to finish the project.

Holly Baseman of the Baird Creek Preservation Foundation is excited to be putting forth efforts to help restore Triangle Hill.

“This is such a great place for families to be able to come and tub and ski all day for just a few dollars!” said Baseman “This is used by so many people in the community and surrounding communities to just let kids get out, which we just don’t see as we used to.”

The last bit of funding will help purchase a snow groomer, signage, and anything that is necessary to keep the snow around as long as possible.

Ditscheit said that he hopes to have everything installed by next season.