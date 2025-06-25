Back home: Actor Tony Shalhoub spotted at local bakery

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — NBC 26 caught of glimpse of Green Bay's own Tony Shalhoub today at a local bakery.

The "Monk" star and former UW Green Bay student, who grew up on Doty Street, was at Voyageurs Bakehouse on North Broadway on Tuesday morning.

The Tony, Golden Globe, and Emmy-winning actor was accompanied by the lights, camera, and action of a production crew.

Voyaguers co-owner Celeste Parins was thrilled to have Shalhoub in her shop.

"He's a local Green Bay guy and on the global map," Parins said. "Having someone like him walk through our doors, recognizing the type of product and the mission and vision that we have as a business, is so humbling and an incredible honor."

Parins hopes the visit will put Voyageurs on the map.

"I think every entrepreneur hopes and dreams that someday you will have your product recognized on a broader level," she said. "And all year, we've been talking to the team about how our move into our new space [into a large space at 340 N Broadway] is about putting us on a nationally recognized level. [...] So, to have an opportunity that will give us some national recognition, is a really big deal to our business, so we'll see what it turns into."

We did speak to the producer on the set, and Shalhoub himself — they would not confirm what exactly they were filming.

However, CNN did announce a new original series in May, called "Tony Shalhoub Breaking Bread." It's set to come out in the fall. The full CNN release about the series is available here.