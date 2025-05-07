Baby Boom at the nurses’ station: 14 pregnant nurses at the same time at Green Bay hospital

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — There’s a baby boom happening behind the nurses' station at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay.

Fourteen labor and delivery nurses are all pregnant at the same time, creating a one-of-a-kind support system inside the hospital.

“When she said she was pregnant pretty early on… then I was like… I am, too!” laughed Labor and Delivery Nurse Anna Cody.

Ashlyn Short, Anna Cody, and Molly Van Enkenvort are among the expecting nurses.

“Well, I found out Molly and I are four days apart,” Cody said. “I think it's cool, too, because normally maybe people, like, wouldn't know you're pregnant yet, where we all kind of knew each other, was like, was able to, like, support, like, in that way."

“We're all keeping tabs on each other, though," Van Enkenvort said. "Like getting towing drills… yeah, water breaks… yeah, so we take care of each other — ginger-ales."

Ashlyn Short describes what it's like when their patients notice what their labor and delivery nurses have in common.

“A lot of our patients will be walking down the hallway, and they'll say, ‘there's a pregnant one, there's another one — all the nurses are pregnant!’” Short said, laughing.

Amy Bardon, Director of Nursing for Women’s and Infants and Children’s Hospital at HSHS St. Vincent, says the timing makes it even more meaningful, falling during Nurses Week and just before Mother’s Day.

“Many of them are friends outside of work, and some of them have this is their first baby," Bardon said. "Some of them it's their subsequent children for them. And so they all have their own story, and they're able to share that and go through this journey together.”

This shared experience, they say, strengthens a team in ways that go far beyond the job.

“It's just really special," Short said. "All of these women hold such a special place in my heart, and we have worked together for years. I've been there for some of their other babies, and now we just get to all raise all these babies at the same time."

The nurses tell NBC 26 their babies are all due between May and the fall.

Hospital representatives say they’ve had plenty of time to prepare for the maternity leave absences and have a plan in place to make sure there are no gaps in care for patients.