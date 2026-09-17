Average gas price in Green Bay spikes overnight as diesel prices hit a new record high

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Gas prices across the state have spiked overnight, according to the latest data from AAA.

The average price of gas in Wisconsin is now $4.34 per gallon for regular unleaded. That's up about 23 cents from the day before and up from $2.88 per gallon on average from this time last year.

That price is below the national average, which is $4.43 per gallon, according to AAA.

However, the average price for diesel fuel in the state has hit a new record high. The agency reports that the average price of diesel is $6.19 per gallon.

Wisconsin's average price for regular unleaded is still below the record high, which was $4.92 set on June 12, 2022.

In Green Bay, the average price is $4.40 per gallon for regular unleaded, up from $4.18 on Wednesday, $3.98 a month ago and $2.84 at this time last year.

