Assembly District 89 candidate Ryan Spaude responds to opponent Pat Buckley's ad

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Ryan Spaude, a candidate for Wisconsin Assembly District 89, has released a statement in response to his opponent's latest ad.

Pat Buckley's ad refers to Spaude as "Radical Ryan Spaude" and says the candidate has forced girls to share locker rooms and bathrooms with men. The ad also accuses the candidate of pushing sex operations and puberty blockers on children.

According to Spaude, the ad contains anti-LGBTQ attacks. Read Ryan's full statement below.

Hate has no place in Green Bay. It’s sad to see how the Republicans are launching anti-LGBTQ attacks during the final week of the election. These new ads have no basis in reality. There’s no citations in the ads, because they’re just not true.



My opponent is trying to distract you. He’s trying to distract from his record on the Brown County Board. And he’s trying to distract from a shocking new report about an assisted living facility that he owned and represented.



Folks like Pat Buckley want to fight the culture wars. That’s because they don’t have any ideas that will actually help working families.



I’m staying focused on what matters. With a historic budget surplus, we need to invest in healthcare, childcare, and public schools. We can do so much to help working families, if we elect new leadership down in Madison.



Ryan Spaude

NBC 26 has reached out to Buckley's campaign for comment but has not yet heard back as of the time this article was published.

Republican Pat Buckley and Democrat Ryan Spaude are battling in the ballot on November 5 for the Assembly District 89 seat.