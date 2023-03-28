Aspiro orders new buses and approaches $500,000 fundraising goal

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — It's been a month since Aspiro's buses were damaged in a fire, and during that time, the community has come together to help raise the funds to replace those buses.

The nonprofit organization announced on Monday morning that they've raised over $484,000 so far, and the money will fully replace their bus fleet.

Aspiro Vice President of Development Nicole Hoffmann said the support and help from the community has been "overwhelming."

"It's been an amazing journey," Hoffmann said. "Something that started as a devastating loss has turned into this exciting news just under a month later."

In February, five of the organization's buses caught fire overnight. Four were destroyed and another one was severely damaged. The damages totaled $500,000.

Though the organization had insurance, Hoffmann said it was not enough to cover the damages.

She said the organization has already ordered two buses and is waiting for their delivery date before ordering two more buses.

PMI Entertainment Group is a Green Bay event management group and donated $60,000 to Aspiro's bus fund.

Terry Charles, PMI Entertainment Group Senior Corporate Communications Manager, said they wanted to support Aspiro because their company also faced devastating and expensive losses a few years ago.

"Our mission statement is basically improving the quality of lives in Northeastern Wisconsin," Charles said. "They also improve the quality of lives in Northeastern Wisconsin, so it's a win-win."

Fire officials say the cause of the fire is still undetermined.