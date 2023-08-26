Ashwaubenon man arrested in domestic disturbance, Green Bay woman seriously injured

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Police say they arrested a 24-year-old Ashwaubenon man suspected of seriously injuring a 23-year-old Green Bay woman in a domestic disturbance on Friday.

Police said in a news release that officers arrived to a residence in the 400 block of S. Jackson Street at around 8 a.m. for the incident, but learned the man had fled.

Deputies said the man made threats to harm law enforcement shortly after.

Police said officers located the suspect in a vehicle on Marlee Lane in Ashwaubenon and began a traffic stop near Lombardi Avenue just before 5 p.m. The traffic stop temporarily closed streets in the area. Police arrested the suspect within two hours and took him into custody without further incident, the release said.

Deputies said the woman is currently hospitalized. The suspect and victim are believed to know each other, the release said.

Police said they will be referring charges to the Brown County District Attorney's Office.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety and other surrounding agencies assisted in the case, the release said.