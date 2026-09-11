Armed robbery at Green Bay park prompts school lockdowns

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A robbery at Preble Park in Green Bay prompted temporary school lockdowns Friday afternoon, according to the Green Bay Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the park at 471 Skyline Blvd. shortly after 1 p.m. after receiving reports of a robbery involving two suspects. Investigators said one of the suspects displayed a firearm before the pair fled the area. The victim was not injured.

As a precaution, nearby schools were temporarily placed on lockdown.

Police believe the people involved may have known each other. No suspect descriptions are available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Green Bay police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case No. 26-245073. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP, online at 432stop.com, or through the P3 Tips app.