Appleton dairy farm wins 2nd place at U.S. Championship Cheese Contest

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — An Appleton dairy farm won a high placing at the 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest held in Green Bay.

The cheese labeled Vintage Cupola American Original Cheese, created by Red Barn Family Farms, finished second, the contest announced Thursday.

Red Barn Family Farms said that Vintage Cupola was not only a Best of Class winner at the contest but was also a Top 20 finalist.

The contest features a skilled team of nationally renowned judges who evaluated 2,249 kinds of cheese, yogurts, butter, and other dry dairy products.

Dairy makers from California, Ohio, Texas, and of course Wisconsin attended the event.