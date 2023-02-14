Another successful Valentine's Day for florists in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Valentine's Day, February 14, you either love it or dread it, but for Nature’s Best Florist and Boutique, it's a day they prepare for and love.

“Valentine's Day planning started back in October, we get our color palette together and start ordering our high-quality roses.” said owner and head designer Josh Kozlowski.

A “florist's Black Friday” is what the crew at Natures Best calls it. “It's our go day,” says Kozlowski, “it's controlled chaos but we love it.”

Kozlowski estimates that their store will be working with 20-30 thousand flowers on Valentine's Day thanks to pre-orders, day of orders and those last-minute orders.

“If you ask any florist they will probably say that they don't get any sleep the week of Valentine's Day, my phone was blowing up last night," Kozlowski said. “We saw a lot more pre-orders this year but of course, as the day goes on and people start getting off work, we will be busy with all the last-minute husbands trying to grab things on their way home for work."

But for those who pre-planned, a visit from Lindsey Claybaugh might be in order, she says she specializes in delivering smiles.

“Sometimes you can tell that people have an inkling that they may be getting something but once they see what it is, their faces light up, they get so excited; and it makes me happy to see them happy!" said Claybaugh.

In 2022 it was an estimated 2.3 billion dollars were spent on flowers alone, and this year is right in line to match last year's numbers.

