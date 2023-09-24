An Early Wake Up for Football Fans: Titletown Gameday Live is back

The first official Titletown Gameday Live was held before the Packers vs Saints Game

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Fans had a chance to come together before the Packers vs Saints game. I’m Katlyn Holt and the first official Titletown Gameday Live event of the season brought the energy before kickoff.

"I think Packer fans have the best energy around by far. I've been to a couple other tailgates for other teams... does not compare to the packers," said Packers fan Christina Coros.

The fans showed up to Titletown bright and early with activities beginning four hours before kickoff.

The Lech family, who came all the way from Dallas to cheer on the Packers, were some of those fans, showing up just after eight in the morning.

"It was great. People everywhere. This is our first game. A lot, a lot of fun. A lot of energy," said Tony Lech.

Packers fans weren't the only ones enjoying the pre-game activities, some Saints fans made the journey to Green Bay as well.

Kholten Margelofsky is from Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, but he says he's a Saints fan through and through.

"I just think that the Saints are a great team and there's nothing really else to say," said Margelofsky.

Other Saints fans traveled much farther to be at the game.

"New Orleans. Yeah, two-and-a-half-hour flight," said Saints fans Adam Johnson, Tom Schwaner, Jaime Vavrick, and Tyler Trahan.

The event had live music, games and activities, and food and drinks.

"Whether you're looking for something more active we have Hail Mary out on the field or something a little bit more passive a ton of giant games here in the park. Otherwise just stop by for a cup of coffee or a drink and just chill and have a great time before you head on into the game," said Dickhut.

Jessica Dickhut is the Titletown Events Coordinator. She said she was excited to see the amount of energy at the park and around Lambeau today.

"Go Pack go!" cheered the Lech family.

"Who dat?" cheered Saints fans, Adam Johnson, Tom Schwaner, Jaime Vavrick, and Tyler Trahan.

Titletown Gameday Live will be held every home game, more information on the event can be found here.

