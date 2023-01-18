Watch Now
Ammonia leak prompts evacuation at Green Bay area plant

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 7:45 AM, Jan 18, 2023
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — An ammonia leak at a local plant prompted an evacuation early Wednesday morning.

Around 1:15 a.m., Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to the location of TNT Crust for an ammonia leak. Upon arrival, a substantial leak in the ammonia coolant system was found.

The fire department said plant employees were evacuated with a total of six people being evaluated or transported for respiratory issues. Three people were taken to local emergency departments and three other people were treated and released at the scene.

The Brown County Hazardous materials Team responded to assist with the investigation and air quality monitoring, the fire department said. The leak was controlled and the building was ventilated and turned over to TNT Crust Maintenance Department for repairs.

Assisting agencies included the Green Bay Police Department, the Department of Public Works, and the Brown County Hazardous Materials Response Team.

