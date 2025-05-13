All-American Rejects to play at UWGB pop-up concert on Wednesday

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The iconic early 2000s band All-American Rejects is headlining a pop-up concert at UW-Green Bay's Phoenix Park on Wednesday night.

The show is hosted by UWGB's student radio station Radio GBX and it will take place at the UW-Green Bay's Phoenix Park, starting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Admission is $5 or a donation of a non-perishable food item to the UWGB Campus Cupboard. The concert is open to UWGB faculty, staff, students and the general public.

Local artists Saintsonne, Ditch the Hubcap and The Coves will open the show.

The All-American Rejects, an American pop-rock band formed in 1999, are behind hits such as "Move Along", "Gives You Hell" and "Dirty Little Secret".