Advertising agency donates MLK-inspired posters to Green Bay elementary schools

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Inspiring conversations year-round.

That is what one Green Bay design company says it's hoping to accomplish through its own posters.

There are 25 elementary schools in the Green Bay Area Public School District, and this week, you will find new Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.-inspired posters inside every classroom.

"They help us kind of springboard and have deeper discussions about where we've been in this country," Howe Elementary School educator Carissa Grasse said.

The posters include quotes, either from Dr. King or other African-American leaders.

Grasse says each teacher decides which quote they want to show.

"So I chose the one that said, 'Let no man pull you so low as to hate him,'" Grasse said. "So it just speaks to how Dr. King taught us that hatred just doesn't have any place in our world."

Tyler Job

This year, the elementary schools were given several poster designs.

"Our creative team had three different poster concepts that they really enjoyed," KHROME Agency Vice President Travis Vanden Heuvel said.

KHROME is the Green Bay advertising agency that creates the posters.

Vanden Heuvel says the company donates the posters to local school districts and businesses.

He says the agency is distributing nearly 2,000 posters this year.

"These posters, while are in our community schools and local businesses, make their ways to other parts of the country and the world as well," Vanden Heuvel said.

KHROME has been doing this initiative since 2006.

But Vanden Heuvel says it has more meaning in today's world.

"We really believe, especially here and now...these types of messages of inclusivity and equality are really, really important for people to hear," Vanden Heuvel said.

Over the years, the number of school districts KHROME has donated MLK-inspired posters to has grown. Those districts include De Pere, West De Pere, Howard-Suamico, and Pulaski.