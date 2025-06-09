Adult and child displaced after house fire in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — An adult and a child are displaced from their Green Bay home because of a fire.

According to a news release, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department says crews were called at about 6 p.m. Sunday to the 2000 block of Preble Avenue. Firefighters reported smoke coming from several first floor windows when they arrived.

Crews knocked down the fire in less than ten minutes, and also rescued the family pet.

Firefighters say the residents safely evacuated. Nobody was hurt.

Investigators say the fire originated in the living room, but are working to determine its cause.

The home suffered about $50,000 in damages, according to the fire department.