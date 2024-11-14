Adams Street Parking Lot in Green Bay's downtown closing permanently, public works says

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Adams Street Parking Lot in downtown Green Bay is closing for good.

Green Bay's public works department said in a news release the lot is closing permanently beginning Friday, Nov. 22. Then, crews will remove pay stations, lights, and other infrastructure. The last day drivers can park in the lot will be Thursday, Nov. 21.

Public works says the closure is related to an approved building development on the parking lot's site. NBC 26 has previously reported that work will begin on a new, eight-story, 268-unit apartment high-rise complex by the end of the year. The new complex will also have retail space.

Public works says once the parking lot closes, drivers will have to find another spot to park downtown, whether that be an on-street parking meter or a parking ramp.

Public works says the Adams Street Parking Lot was built around 1980 when the Port Plaza Mall was expanded to include a large department store connected directly to the lot.

"The facility has been one of the most popular public parking facilities in the downtown area," public works said in the release.