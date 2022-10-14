ACT average composite score in GBAPS lower than the national average

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — The national ACT composite scoring average is a 19.8 out of 36, the lowest since 1991.

The ACT says scores have continued to decline during the pandemic.

The current average ACT score in the Green Bay Area Public School District is 17.2, nearly three points lower than the national average.

"I like to look at it how can we improve to give students more opportunity to be successful versus why aren't they being successful," GBAPS executive director of teaching and learning Nancy Chartier said.

ACT score averages in GBAPS have been steadily decreasing in recent years, until a slight increase this year.

According to data from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, the average score for juniors in the 2014-15 school year was 18.5.

In 2021, students averaged a 16.9 out of 36.

This year, the average improved to a 17.2.

"There are some really high-achieving students in our schools," Chartier said.

According to ACT data, the average score across the state for this year's graduates is 19.4. In the 14 states where at least 90 percent of graduating students are tested, Wisconsin's average this year is tied for second.

"Some students take it for scholarship purposes," Chartier said.

The ACT is mandatory in Wisconsin.

In states where the exam is optional, scores are likely higher.

"That's a significant factor as to who do you have taking that test," Chartier said.

Chartier says there is no direct correlation that's caused a drop in ACT scores in the district, including the pandemic.

"Is your child making growth over the school year, and during the learning process," Chartier said. "They may not all get to the finish line at the same time. It doesn't mean students aren't making growth in their learning."

Chartier says the district has been adding more dual-enrollment classes, which are college courses where high school students can earn college credit.

Students can also earn college credit through Advanced Placement (AP) courses.

"There are many factors you have to consider when you're considering whether or not a student is college-prepared," Chartier said.