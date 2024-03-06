A jury selected for Richard Sotka, the man accused of killing two women in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — On Tuesday a jury was selected for Richard Sotka. Sotka was accused of killing two women in Green Bay last January.



Video shows Richard Sotka at the Brown County Courthouse for jury selection

Richard Sotka is charged with two counts of 1st-degree intentional homicide and is facing felony charges of bail-jumping

Officers were called to a home at Elkay Lane late last January. Police say when they got to the home, officers found two bodies

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"We do have 14 now left in the jury box. Is this the jury that has been selected D.D.A. Johnson?” asked Judge Beau G. Liegeois.

“This is the jury that I want to hear this case,” replied Dana J. Johnson.

“Attorney Rock is this the jury that has been selected?” asked Liegeois.

“It is your honor,” replied Stephanie Rock.

Officers were called to a home at Elkay Lane late last January. Police say when they got to the home, officers found two bodies covered in blood. One of the victims was Sotka's girlfriend Rhonda Cegelski, 58, of Green Bay, the other was her friend Paula O'Connor, 53, of Bellevue.

Sotka was arrested in Arkansas after cutting off his GPS tracking device. But police were able to track him down using his truck's On-Star programming.

In the criminal complaint referring to Arkansas officers pulling him over, it says, "he said one of them asked him where he was going, and he told them he just had to take a ride because he knew this was his last little bit of freedom before he was caught."

On Tuesday the jury of 12 with 2 alternate jurors made up of 8 women and 6 men was seated.

Opening statements for Sotka are scheduled for Wednesday morning.

